Sensex, Nifty Close Nearly Flat as Sectoral Gains Offset Selling Pressure

MUMBAI– India’s benchmark equity indices ended Tuesday’s session largely unchanged, with a slightly negative bias, as gains in banking, metal and auto stocks were offset by weakness in information technology, consumer goods, real estate and pharmaceutical shares.

The Sensex closed at 84,675.08, down 20.46 points, or 0.02 percent. The Nifty ended marginally lower at 25,938.85, slipping 3.25 points, or 0.01 percent.

Market participants noted that the Nifty has moved below its 21-day exponential moving average, reinforcing a short-term downtrend. Immediate support is seen in the 25,850–25,870 range, with a decisive break below that level potentially increasing bearish sentiment. Resistance is placed near the 26,000 mark.

Trading remained cautious throughout the session as investors weighed selective sectoral buying against profit booking in several heavyweight stocks.

On the Sensex, shares of Eternal, Infosys, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finance ended among the top losers, dragging on the index. Gains in stocks such as M&M, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and Axis Bank helped limit the downside.

The broader market also showed mild weakness. The Nifty Midcap 100 index declined 0.15 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 0.28 percent.

Among sectoral indices, real estate, IT and pharma stocks remained under pressure. The Nifty Realty index dropped 0.84 percent, while the IT and Pharma indices fell 0.74 percent and 0.17 percent, respectively.

In contrast, strong buying interest was seen in public sector banks, metal and auto stocks. The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1.69 percent, the Nifty Metal index gained 2.03 percent, and the Nifty Auto index advanced 1.08 percent.

Analysts said the market ended the day on a flat note as investors favored selective opportunities rather than broad-based buying, with sector-specific trends driving overall movement.

They added that fresh buying at lower levels, along with short covering in banking, auto and metal stocks following the expiry of monthly derivative contracts, helped the Nifty recover most of its intraday losses and close largely unchanged. (Source: IANS)