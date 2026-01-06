GenAI adoption in India moves beyond early experimentation, awareness reaches 94 percent

NEW DELHI, India — Adoption of generative artificial intelligence in India has moved well beyond early experimentation, with consumer awareness reaching 94 percent and usage rising to 62 percent, placing the country among the highest-adoption markets globally, according to a report released Tuesday.

The report said generative AI is increasingly embedded in everyday consumer behavior, including shopping. Shopping-related use has become the third most common application of generative AI, extending beyond high-value purchases to routine needs such as groceries.

Use of generative AI for shopping increased 35 percent between February and November 2025, the report found. Adoption spans both professional and personal decision-making, with 63 percent of users relying on these tools at work and 64 percent using them to research brands and products during the purchase process.

The growing role of generative AI across consumer discovery, evaluation, and decision-making carries significant implications for brands, the report noted. With adoption now cutting across personal and professional use cases, companies operating in India will need to ensure they are effectively represented in AI-driven consumer journeys through clear value propositions, strong data quality, and responsible AI practices.

Since global tracking of generative AI usage began two years ago, consumer awareness has increased by 12 percentage points, while overall usage has risen by 25 percentage points, according to the findings.

In several countries, roughly half of consumers now use generative AI tools. India ranks among the leaders, alongside markets such as Brazil, while adoption levels remain lower in countries including Japan and the United States.

Consumers are using generative AI to explore and compare a wide range of products and services, from electronics and travel to groceries and health care, the report said.

Separate research cited in the report showed that generative AI assistants and chat-based tools have emerged as the second most influential touchpoint for consumers who have used them during their purchase journey. Among daily users, these tools rank as the single most influential factor shaping buying decisions. (Source: IANS)