India-EU Trade Deal Sends Strong Signal of Trust and Long-Term Partnership, Industry Says

NEW DELHI, India — Industry leaders on Tuesday said the India-European Union free trade agreement sends a powerful signal of trust, stability and long-term partnership at a time when the global economic order is undergoing significant change.

In a statement, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises, said the signing of the India-EU FTA reflects decisive leadership and strategic resolve on both sides in strengthening the India–EU partnership.

“I am confident that this FTA will open new avenues for collaboration, particularly in digital infrastructure, space connectivity, and secure networks, offering European investors a compelling opportunity to innovate and scale with India for global markets,” Mittal said.

He added that the agreement also opens doors for Indian companies such as Airtel to invest in digital infrastructure across Europe.

“I congratulate our leadership and the people of India and the European Union on this turning point in our shared future,” Mittal said.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry welcomed the agreement, describing it as a pact of long-term strategic significance. Industry representatives said the FTA is expected to unlock substantial untapped trade and investment opportunities by enabling deeper market access, stronger value-chain integration and improved export competitiveness across manufacturing and high-value sectors.

“Combination of tariff reduction, investment protection, and geographical indication recognition will repositions India as a value creator rather than competing only on volumes,” said Dr Ranjeet Mehta, CEO and Secretary General, PHDCCI.

“The EU–India FTA, alongside the Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) and Geographical Indications (GI) Agreement, is expected to generate a sustained expansion in India’s exports to the European Union,” Mehta said.

Piyush Arora, MD and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said that with the EU among India’s largest trading partners, the agreement would further propel the Indian economy while also benefiting Europe.

“Greater tariff certainty and a more predictable trade framework will allow us to evaluate the introduction of a wider range of European models for Indian customers. Over time, this can support deeper technology transfer, capability building, and long-term investment in the Indian automotive ecosystem. As more details emerge, we will be able to assess the medium- and long-term implications of this agreement,” Arora said. (Source: IANS)