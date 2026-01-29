India Looks to Increase Fertilizer Imports From Canada as Economic Ties Strengthen

NEW DELHI, India — India is preparing to step up fertilizer imports from Canada as the two countries seek to deepen economic cooperation and strengthen long-term agricultural supply chains, officials said following high-level talks on Thursday.

Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister J.P. Nadda met with a senior Canadian delegation led by Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson, signaling renewed momentum in bilateral relations between New Delhi and Ottawa.

During the meeting, Nadda highlighted Canada’s role as a key supplier of muriate of potash, noting that India currently imports nearly 25 percent of its total requirement of the fertilizer from Canada. He said India is interested in securing additional long-term supply agreements to bolster potash availability.

Nadda also pointed to Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd.’s investment of about $49.7 million in Karnalyte Resources Inc., a Canadian potash development company. GSFC holds a 47.73 percent equity stake in the project, giving India a significant strategic position in the potash asset.

Both sides discussed India’s broader long-term strategy for potash security, including opportunities for technical cooperation in mining and exploration. Nadda said strengthening potash availability is essential to restoring soil fertility and promoting balanced nutrient use under India’s Integrated Nutrient Management framework.

Hodgson reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to supporting India’s agricultural productivity, describing potash as a critical mineral for global food security. He outlined Canada’s new investment climate and said that investments by Indian partners in the natural resources sector would be matched by the Canadian government.

The talks underscored a shared commitment to expand collaboration in the fertilizer sector and reinforce the strategic partnership between India and Canada, with a focus on long-term food and agricultural security. Officials on both sides said deeper cooperation would promote mutually beneficial investments and stronger economic ties.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries have shown notable improvement following the departure of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the formation of a new government under Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Canada is also seeking to strengthen its economic engagement with India, the world’s fastest-growing major economy, as it navigates trade tensions and strained geopolitical relations with the United States following Donald Trump’s return to the presidency. (Source: IANS)