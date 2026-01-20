Top Indian CEOs to Join Trump at WEF Davos Meeting

NEW DELHI, India — Several leading Indian corporate executives are expected to join a select group of global business leaders for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos on Wednesday.

According to a report by NDTV Profit, India’s technology and industrial leaders attending the high-level interaction are expected to include Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, Wipro Chief Executive Officer Srini Pallia, Bharti Enterprises Founder Sunil Bharti Mittal, and Infosys Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh. The session is part of a gathering of 146 global corporate leaders scheduled to meet with Trump during the forum.

The meeting comes amid ongoing U.S.-India trade deal negotiations, which market participants believe could help lift investor sentiment. Recent developments suggest a softening in positions between the two countries, raising expectations that a formal announcement on the trade talks could be forthcoming.

Trump is among the marquee participants at this year’s World Economic Forum, alongside global figures such as JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon, Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

India’s delegation to Davos has also focused on promoting investment opportunities across key sectors. Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi made a strong pitch for global investment in India’s clean and green energy ecosystem, highlighting the country’s ability to scale solar, wind, green hydrogen, and energy storage solutions.

Joshi discussed long-term climate and clean energy investment opportunities in India during meetings with Charles Emond, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Operating Officer Sarah Bouchard of Canada-based La Caisse.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said international investors are increasingly viewing India as a major investment destination, citing growing confidence in the country’s economic growth prospects. Speaking on the sidelines of the Davos summit, he said global funds are showing strong interest across a range of sectors.

“Today, international funds are especially viewing India as a very important destination, and we have many opportunities,” Fadnavis said. “Investments are coming in from diverse sectors, and several discussions are currently underway with international companies and investors.”

He added that once discussions in Davos are finalized, they will be taken forward in India for implementation. (Source: IANS)