‘AI Tsunami’ Approaching as World Remains Dangerously Unprepared, Anthropic CEO Warns

NEW DELHI– Artificial intelligence is advancing toward human-level capabilities far faster than most people realize, and the world is dangerously unprepared for the economic and geopolitical disruption it could unleash, according to Anthropic Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei.

Speaking on a podcast hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Amodei warned that an “AI tsunami” is already visible on the horizon, even as governments, businesses, and societies continue to underestimate its impact.

“It’s as if this tsunami is coming at us. It’s so close, we can see it on the horizon, and yet people are coming up with explanations like, ‘Oh, it’s not actually a tsunami, it’s just a trick of the light,’” Amodei said during the discussion.

He said artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping a wide range of industries, though the pace of disruption will vary depending on the nature of the work involved. Roles that rely heavily on human interaction, judgment, and emotional understanding may be slower to change, while more technical tasks are already being transformed.

“Tasks such as coding, mathematics and scientific research are increasingly being handled by AI systems,” Amodei said, adding that these areas are seeing some of the fastest advances.

The conversation also touched on shifting assumptions about what drives progress in artificial intelligence. Amodei said traditional ideas about data as the main fuel for AI development are evolving, particularly in technical fields.

“When you train on math or coding environments, you’re not really getting data… it’s more synthetic. You’re creating the data,” he said, noting that dynamic, self-generated data produced by models themselves is becoming increasingly important.

Despite his warnings, Amodei struck a measured tone about AI’s long-term trajectory, emphasizing both its promise and its risks. He said advanced systems could deliver enormous benefits, including breakthroughs in medicine.

“My instinct is we’re about to cure a lot of diseases,” he said, while stressing the need for responsible development, oversight, and governance.

Amodei acknowledged that while AI systems are already performing a growing share of coding tasks, software engineering as a whole involves broader responsibilities that will take longer to automate. Still, he said full end-to-end automation of such work could arrive sooner than many expect.

His remarks add to a growing chorus of warnings from technology leaders who argue that the speed of AI progress is outpacing society’s ability to adapt, raising urgent questions about preparedness, regulation, and the future of work. (Source: IANS)