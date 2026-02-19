Anil Ambani Assures Supreme Court He Will Not Leave India Amid RCOM Loan Fraud Probe

NEW DELHI, India — Industrialist Anil D. Ambani has filed a compliance affidavit before the Supreme Court, formally undertaking that he will not leave the country without prior permission of the apex court in connection with ongoing investigations into alleged large-scale bank loan frauds linked to Reliance Communications Ltd. and its group entities.

The affidavit was submitted in a pending public interest litigation seeking a court-monitored investigation into allegations that more than Rs 1.50 lakh crore of debt associated with the Ambani-led RCOM group was written off and that funds were siphoned through multiple shell companies.

The filing reiterates an oral assurance recorded by the court on February 4, when senior counsel appearing for Ambani stated that he would not travel abroad without the court’s approval. In his affidavit, Ambani said he was placing that statement formally on record as a binding undertaking.

Ambani stated under oath that he has not left India since July 2025, when the present investigations began, and that he has no current plans or intention to travel overseas. He added that if any need for foreign travel arises, he would seek prior permission from the Supreme Court before doing so.

Emphasizing that he poses no flight risk, Ambani said his conduct and continued cooperation with investigating agencies demonstrate that he has no intention of evading the legal process. He further stated that he has been fully cooperating with investigators and will continue to extend complete assistance.

Referring to the probe being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, Ambani said his examination under Section 50 of the law is currently underway. He confirmed that he has been summoned by the Directorate of Enforcement to appear on February 26, 2025, and undertook to join the investigation on that date.

In the affidavit, Ambani also sought to clarify his role in the group companies under scrutiny, stating that his position was that of a non-executive director and that he was not involved in the day-to-day management or operational affairs of the entities concerned.

The affidavit, sworn on February 18, said it was being filed to ensure procedural transparency and clarity in the judicial record, while allowing the court to remain seized of the broader issues arising from the same set of facts.

The undertaking follows a February 4 order in which a Supreme Court bench expressed concern over what it described as an unexplained delay by central agencies in probing alleged bank loan frauds involving public funds estimated at around Rs 40,000 crore. The court directed the Enforcement Directorate to constitute a special investigation team of senior officers and asked both central agencies to pursue the matter to its logical conclusion within a defined timeframe, while clarifying that no coercive steps were being taken at that stage.

During the hearing, concerns were raised that key accused individuals could leave the country before completion of the investigation, prompting the court to record Ambani’s undertaking not to travel abroad without permission. The court also directed investigators to submit detailed status reports and questioned why only a single first information report had been registered despite complaints from multiple lenders, observing that each complaint represents a separate transaction requiring independent examination. (Source: IANS)