Defense to Become Major, Strategic Growth Driver for Adani Group, Says Jeet Adani

NEW DELHI, India — Defense is set to emerge as a sizable and strategically important segment of the Adani Group as the conglomerate expands its footprint across aerospace, manufacturing and localization, Adani Defence & Aerospace Director Jeet Adani said Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, Jeet Adani said the group is taking a holistic view of defense rather than treating areas such as aerospace or maintenance, repair and overhaul as standalone verticals.

He declined to offer forward-looking projections but emphasized that defense will play a significant role in the group’s long-term growth strategy and holds national importance.

“We don’t look at it division-wise only in terms of aerospace and MRO. We are looking at defense as an overall,” Jeet Adani said. “I don’t want to make forward-looking statements on what we expect it to be, but it’s going to be a sizable part of the group, and strategically it’s very important for us and for the country.”

He said recent announcements by the group reflect its strong commitment to participating in India’s broader growth journey. Details on the locations of upcoming manufacturing facilities and the scale of investments will be shared in the coming days as projects progress, he added.

Jeet Adani said the group is enthusiastic about entering this next phase of expansion, with a strong emphasis on localization. He noted that all partners involved in the group’s defense ventures share a commitment to increasing manufacturing within India.

“Localization is not just a requirement of the government and the armed forces, but also a core belief of the Adani Group,” he said. “The objective is to ensure that maximum economic value stays within the country, creating jobs and supporting Indian industry.”

His comments come amid a significant development in India’s defense and aerospace sector, with Adani Defence & Aerospace entering into a strategic partnership with an Italian company to build a helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India.

Under the agreement, the partners will collaborate to develop, manufacture and sustain helicopters aimed at meeting the growing operational requirements of the Indian armed forces. (Source: IANS)