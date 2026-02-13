Global Leaders to Gather in New Delhi for India–AI Impact Summit 2026

NEW DELHI, India — World leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis are set to attend the India–AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, the Ministry of External Affairs said Friday.

The summit will be organized around three guiding principles — People, Planet, and Progress — which officials said define India’s approach to international cooperation on artificial intelligence.

According to the ministry, the event will bring together heads of state and government, policymakers, innovators, and technology experts from around the world to discuss the future direction of artificial intelligence and its global impact.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several other leaders are expected to attend, including the prime ministers of the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Mauritius.

Additional participants include the presidents of Spain, Estonia, Slovakia, and Switzerland, along with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and the prime ministers of Croatia, Finland, Kazakhstan, and Liechtenstein. Vice presidents from Bolivia, Guyana, Serbia, and Seychelles are also scheduled to be present.

The ministry said ministerial-level delegations from more than 45 countries will participate, alongside the United Nations secretary-general and senior officials from multiple international organizations.

French President Macron is expected to arrive in India on February 17 for an official visit, during which he and Prime Minister Modi will hold talks aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors under the Horizon 2047 roadmap. Macron is scheduled to participate in the AI Impact Summit on February 19.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva is slated to be in India for a state visit from February 18 to 22 and is expected to attend the second edition of the AI Impact Summit on February 19 and 20. (Source: IANS)