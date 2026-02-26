India’s Nalanda University Opens Admissions for 2026–27 Academic Year

Rajgir, Bihar — Nalanda University, an Institution of National Importance established by an Act of Parliament and functioning under the aegis of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, has announced the commencement of admissions for its Master’s programmes for the academic year 2026–27.

Reviving the spirit of the ancient seat of learning that once drew scholars from across Asia and beyond, the modern Nalanda University continues its commitment to academic excellence, intercultural dialogue, and knowledge exchange. Located in the historic region of Bihar, the University promotes high-quality education and research with a strong emphasis on global perspectives, interdisciplinary engagement, and regional cooperation. The residential campus currently hosts students from over 30 countries, fostering a vibrant international academic environment.

Wide Range of Postgraduate Programmes

For the 2026–27 academic session, the University is offering the following two-year postgraduate programmes:

MA in Buddhist Studies, Philosophy & Comparative Religions

MA in Hindu Studies

MA in Historical Studies

MA in World Literature

MSc in Ecology and Environment Studies

MBA in Sustainable Development and Management

MA in International Relations and Peace Studies

MA in Archaeology

MA in Economics

MA/MSc in Mathematics

MA in Hindi

MA in Philosophy

These programmes are designed to equip students with strong conceptual foundations, applied skills, and research capabilities to address contemporary global challenges. Academic offerings span key areas such as sustainable development, environment and ecology, international relations, religious and philosophical traditions, literature, economics, and quantitative disciplines.

University officials highlighted that graduates are well-positioned for careers in academia, research institutions, policy think tanks, international organizations, the development sector, and industry, as well as for pursuing doctoral studies worldwide.

Eligibility and Application Details

The deadline for submitting applications is June 15, 2026, and the academic session will commence in the first week of August 2026.

Eligibility criteria include:

For Master’s programmes: A minimum of 55% marks or a 2.2/4.0 GPA (or equivalent) at the undergraduate level.

For the MBA in Sustainable Development and Management: A minimum GPA of 2.8/4.0 (or equivalent) at the undergraduate level, or a relevant GMAT score.

Applicants from any academic background — including Humanities, Sciences, Engineering, Management, and Law — are eligible to apply for any programme.

Proof of English language proficiency through a recognized certificate, or completion of a full-time degree taught and assessed entirely in English.

Applications must be submitted through the University’s online portal.

Residential Campus with Modern Facilities

Nalanda University operates as a fully residential international institution. The campus features air-conditioned classrooms equipped with modern teaching facilities, a world-class library, well-appointed hostels, sports complexes, and a gymnasium, providing students with a comprehensive academic and residential experience.

With its vision aligned to sustainable development, peace, and inclusive growth, Nalanda University continues to position itself as a global center for advanced learning rooted in historical legacy yet responsive to contemporary realities.