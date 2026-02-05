Nasscom US CEO Forum Maps Tech-Driven India–U.S. Economic Partnership After Trade Deal

NEW DELHI– The Nasscom US CEO Forum held its first industry engagement following the announcement of a trade deal between India and the United States, with discussions focused on building a technology-led economic partnership between the two countries, the industry body said on Thursday.

The Forum’s third meeting, convened at Capitol Hill in Washington on February 4–5, brought together senior Indian technology executives and U.S. policymakers. Discussions centered on strengthening cooperation in innovation, artificial intelligence, trusted supply chains, workforce development, and local job creation across the United States.

“The India–U.S. trade deal provides much-needed macro predictability at a time when technology, talent, and trust are central to global competitiveness,” said Rajesh Nambiar, President of Nasscom. “Indian technology companies are already delivering measurable outcomes for the U.S. economy — high-quality jobs, regional investment, and innovation at scale.”

He added that the Nasscom US CEO Forum is focused on moving the bilateral relationship from collaboration to co-creation, grounded in data, accountability, and long-term value creation.

The discussions highlighted opportunities for deeper India–U.S. collaboration across the artificial intelligence value chain, aligned with the U.S.-led Pax Silica coalition. As global AI adoption accelerates, Indian technology companies are seen as well positioned to expand their role in enterprise and custom applications, consulting and engineering services, and emerging areas such as silicon design and advanced platforms.

The Forum said such collaboration is expected to benefit a large share of Fortune 500 companies while driving local job creation across multiple U.S. states. Industry leaders also reiterated their commitment to supporting the joint goal of achieving $500 billion in bilateral trade between India and the United States.

Energy security emerged as another strategic priority during the discussions, with the U.S. expanding AI-critical energy capacity and India integrating green and nuclear energy to support next-generation data centers. Indian technology firms are increasingly contributing to AI-driven energy optimization, grid analytics, and digital infrastructure, strengthening the resilience of the U.S. innovation ecosystem.

“India and the U.S. have a generational opportunity to build a trusted technology alliance across AI, semiconductors, and digital infrastructure,” said Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services and Vice Chair of the Nasscom US CEO Forum. “Indian tech companies are deeply embedded in the success of U.S. enterprises, supporting the majority of Fortune 500 firms while creating local jobs across U.S. states.”

He added that advancing the shared target of $500 billion in bilateral trade would help shape a more resilient, innovation-led future for both economies. (Source: IANS)