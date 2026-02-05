Punjab, Alberta Explore Deeper Economic Cooperation

CHANDIGARH, Punjab — Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday hosted a high-level delegation from Canada’s Alberta province, with discussions focused on strengthening international cooperation and deepening economic engagement between the two regions, according to a state government statement.

The Alberta delegation was led by the province’s Minister of Indigenous Relations, Rajan Sawhney, and included senior officials and advisors from the provincial government and related departments.

During the meeting, officials from Invest Punjab made a detailed presentation highlighting investment opportunities across the state. Through video and presentation materials, the delegation was briefed on Punjab’s industrial ecosystem and the state government’s efforts to create a smooth, industry-friendly business environment.

Sawhney said the delegation was keen to understand the operational framework of Invest Punjab and appreciated the proactive approach taken by the state government to promote industrial growth. She noted that the visit to Punjab was part of a broader India mission linked to India Energy Week, during which the delegation is meeting senior government leaders and private-sector stakeholders across major Indian cities to explore collaboration opportunities.

She added that technology and innovation are key areas where Alberta and Punjab could align their strengths to support mutual development.

Cheema reaffirmed Punjab’s commitment to building long-term international partnerships that extend beyond trade and emphasize sustainable development and shared prosperity.

“Punjab is open to meaningful collaborations that create value for both regions and strengthen economic ties through innovation-driven growth,” he said.

The Finance Minister was joined by senior state officials, including the chairman of Milkfed, the additional chief secretary for finance, the secretary for industries, the additional CEO of Invest Punjab, and senior officials from the power department.

The engagement reflected a shared intent to develop a strong and enduring economic corridor between Alberta and Punjab based on cooperation, innovation, and mutual trust, the statement said. (Source: IANS)