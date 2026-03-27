Apple Expands U.S. Manufacturing Program With New Partners, $400 Million Investment

NEW DELHI — Apple is expanding its American Manufacturing Program with new partners as part of its broader push to strengthen domestic production and supply chains, the company said Thursday.

The tech giant is adding Bosch, Cirrus Logic, TDK, and Qnity Electronics to the initiative, with plans to invest $400 million in these programs through 2030. The partnerships are aimed at manufacturing critical components and materials in the United States for Apple products sold globally, while also creating jobs and boosting advanced manufacturing capabilities.

“At Apple, we believe in the power of American innovation and manufacturing, and we’re proud to partner with even more companies to produce critical components and cutting-edge materials for our products right here in the U.S.,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

“Today, we’re joining with world-class partners like Bosch, Cirrus Logic, TDK, and Qnity Electronics to further expand Apple’s U.S. supply chain through our American Manufacturing Program. This is another powerful example of what is possible when we invest in American ingenuity, and we’re excited to build the future together,” Cook added.

The expansion builds on Apple’s broader $600 billion, four-year commitment to U.S. manufacturing and innovation, with the American Manufacturing Program serving as a key component of that effort.

Earlier partners in the program include Amkor, Applied Materials, Broadcom, Coherent, Corning, GlobalFoundries, GlobalWafers America, MP Materials, Samsung, and Texas Instruments, many of which are already advancing domestic manufacturing capabilities.

As part of the latest developments, longtime Apple supplier TDK will begin manufacturing sensors in the United States for the first time. The companies have collaborated for more than three decades on technologies such as tunnel magnetoresistance sensors, which support features like camera stabilization in iPhones.

Apple is also working with Bosch and TSMC to produce integrated circuits at TSMC’s facility in Camas, Washington. These components are used in features such as crash detection, activity tracking, and elevation measurements in Apple devices.

In New York, Apple is partnering with Cirrus Logic and GlobalFoundries to develop new semiconductor process technologies at GlobalFoundries’ Malta facility. The initiative will enable production of advanced chips in the United States, including components used in systems such as Face ID.

Meanwhile, Qnity Electronics and HD MicroSystems will collaborate on advanced materials and technologies for semiconductor manufacturing and high-performance computing, including applications in artificial intelligence.

Apple’s broader manufacturing push also includes workforce development. The company launched the Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit last year to provide small- and medium-sized businesses with training in artificial intelligence, automation, and smart manufacturing. The program has already supported nearly 150 companies through in-person and virtual training sessions. (Source: IANS)