Apple Unveils AirPods Max 2 With H2 Chip, New AI Features

NEW DELHI — Apple on Monday introduced the AirPods Max 2, the latest version of its premium over-ear headphones, featuring improved sound quality, stronger Active Noise Cancellation and a range of new intelligent features powered by the company’s H2 chip.

According to Apple, the new headphones deliver up to 1.5 times more effective Active Noise Cancellation compared with the previous generation, helping block background noise such as airplane engines or train sounds so users can listen to music, take calls or work with fewer distractions.

The AirPods Max 2 also feature upgraded audio performance with a new high dynamic range amplifier designed to deliver cleaner sound. Apple said the updated system improves bass response while producing more natural midrange and high-frequency tones.

When paired with Personalized Spatial Audio, the headphones offer a more immersive listening experience for music, movies and games. Apple said the feature uses dynamic head tracking to create a more realistic sound environment around the listener.

For users seeking higher-quality audio, the AirPods Max 2 support 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio when connected using a USB-C cable. Apple said the feature will be especially useful for music creators using apps such as Logic Pro, allowing them to create and mix music using personalized spatial audio with head tracking.

Several new smart features are enabled by the H2 chip. Adaptive Audio automatically adjusts the balance between noise cancellation and transparency depending on the surrounding environment. Conversation Awareness lowers the volume when the user begins speaking with someone nearby.

The headphones also introduce Voice Isolation and Live Translation capabilities to the AirPods Max lineup for the first time.

Customers in the United States and more than 30 other countries will be able to order the AirPods Max 2 beginning March 25 through Apple’s website and the Apple Store app. Shipments are expected to begin early next month.

The headphones will be available in midnight, starlight, orange, purple and blue color options.

In India, the AirPods Max 2 will start at Rs 67,900. Apple said new buyers may also receive three months of free Apple Music with the purchase of the headphones. (Source: IANS)