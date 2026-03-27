Dr Reddy’s to Rename Semaglutide Drug ‘Olymra’ After Court Raises Concerns

NEW DELHI — Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories told the Delhi High Court on Friday that it will change the brand name of its semaglutide drug from “Olymviq” to “Olymra” following concerns over potential confusion with an existing medication.

The company said it would propose a new name after the court observed that the current branding could lead to confusion in a pharmaceutical setting, particularly among patients, doctors, and pharmacists.

The case comes as India opens its market to generic versions of semaglutide following the expiry of key patents, intensifying competition among drugmakers and triggering disputes over branding.

Dr. Reddy’s also told the court it is the first Indian company to receive approval from the Drugs Controller General of India for a generic version of semaglutide.

At the center of the dispute is whether “Olymviq” is too similar to “Ozempic,” a widely used treatment for diabetes and weight management marketed by Novo Nordisk.

The court had earlier directed the company to halt the rollout and sale of the product, citing concerns over phonetic and visual similarity between the two names.

Dr. Reddy’s previously launched its injectable semaglutide under the brand name “Obeda,” positioning it as part of its effort to expand access to GLP-1 receptor agonist therapies for managing Type 2 diabetes in India.

“With this launch, we aim to expand access to advanced diabetes therapies and address unmet patient needs in India,” said Erez Israeli, Chief Executive Officer of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Novo Nordisk markets semaglutide under several brands, including Ozempic, Wegovy, and Rybelsus.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were trading about 2 percent lower at Rs 1,274.75 on the BSE as of mid-afternoon, reflecting investor reaction to the development. (Source: IANS)