Google Expands Search Live Globally, Adds Support for More Indian Languages

NEW DELHI — Google has expanded its Search Live feature worldwide, enabling real-time, interactive conversations with Search across more than 200 countries and territories, the company said Friday.

The feature, available in AI Mode, allows users to interact with Search using both voice and camera. Google said the rollout is powered by its Gemini 3.1 Flash Live model, designed to deliver more natural, intuitive, and multilingual conversations.

Initially launched in India in English and Hindi, Search Live is now available in additional Indian languages, including Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Google described Search Live as particularly useful in situations where typing may be inconvenient. The feature can be accessed through the Google app on Android and iOS by tapping the Live icon located under the Search bar.

Users can ask questions aloud and receive spoken responses, then continue the interaction with follow-up queries or explore additional information through embedded web links.

The company also highlighted the feature’s visual capabilities. By enabling the camera, users can ask questions about objects in front of them—such as how to assemble furniture—and receive contextual guidance along with related resources.

Integrated with Google Lens, the Live option allows users to engage in real-time conversations about real-world objects directly from their device’s camera view.

Separately, the Indian government recently launched a national AI skilling initiative in partnership with Google and YouTube through the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies. The program aims to train 15,000 participants from the creative and media sectors.

According to an official statement, the initiative is focused on strengthening capabilities in areas such as animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and broader media technology. (Source: IANS)