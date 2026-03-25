India Assures Steady Energy Supplies as Ships Continue Through Strait of Hormuz

NEW DELHI — The Indian government on Wednesday sought to calm concerns over energy supplies amid tensions in West Asia, telling opposition leaders that more ships are continuing to pass through the Strait of Hormuz and that there is no immediate cause for alarm.

During an all-party meeting convened to discuss the regional crisis, officials said India remains prepared to manage geopolitical risks and has adequate energy security in place. Leaders were briefed on the potential impact of the conflict involving Iran and the steps being taken to safeguard fuel supplies.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government addressed questions from opposition members and provided detailed updates on oil and gas shipments through the key maritime route.

“Many members wanted to know the details of the gas and petroleum supply through the Strait of Hormuz, and they were all satisfied that India secured four ships already,” Rijiju said.

He added that opposition parties expressed unity in supporting the government’s decisions during the crisis. “All the opposition colleagues have said that in this hour of crisis, whatever decision the government takes, will be supported unitedly by everyone. I believe that whatever was demanded by the opposition on such information being given was provided adequately today.”

The meeting included members of the Cabinet Committee on Security, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Opposition leaders in attendance included Tariq Anwar and Mukul Wasnik of the Congress, Dharmendra Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, and Sasmit Patra of the Biju Janata Dal.

Rijiju said the opposition demonstrated “maturity” by backing the government’s approach. “I think the opposition party has displayed maturity in expressing at the end of the meeting, that in any challenging situation, they will stand with the steps taken by the government…The opposition members were satisfied with the effort made by the government,” he said.

However, not all leaders were convinced. Senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar described the briefing as inadequate and reiterated calls for a formal parliamentary debate.

“It has been our longstanding demand that this issue be debated in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha under Rules 193 and 170. Only then will people feel satisfied. The reality is that a conflict is already underway. Pakistan, which is smaller than us and weaker in every respect, is today acting as a mediator and playing that role, while we remain silent spectators,” Anwar said.

CPI(M) MP John Brittas said the government outlined ongoing diplomatic efforts and emphasized its desire for a swift end to the conflict.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh raised concerns about public anxiety over fuel availability, noting reports of people lining up for gas cylinders.

“The government’s stance was that we are producing 60 per cent of LPG domestically, and there will be no shortage of gas; we also have reserves of oil,” Singh said.

The government maintained that it is closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps to ensure stable energy supplies despite the evolving geopolitical tensions. (Source: IANS)