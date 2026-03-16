India’s Exports Remain Resilient Despite Geopolitical Tensions, Says FIEO

NEW DELHI — India’s export sector has remained resilient despite rising global uncertainty, supply chain disruptions and escalating geopolitical tensions, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said Monday.

Citing government data, the industry body said India’s overall exports grew about 11 percent year over year to $76.13 billion. However, merchandise exports slipped slightly, declining 0.81 percent year over year to $36.61 billion in February 2026.

FIEO said merchandise imports rose sharply by 24.11 percent to $63.71 billion in February, resulting in a trade deficit of $27.1 billion. The deficit, however, moderated compared with January 2026.

During the April–February period of fiscal year 2026, merchandise exports reached $402.93 billion, an increase of 1.84 percent, while imports rose 8.53 percent to $713.53 billion, according to the statement.

Cumulative merchandise and services exports during the same period are estimated at $790.86 billion, up 5.8 percent from $747.58 billion a year earlier.

“The export sector continues to show resilience, supported by diversified markets and strong performance in key sectors such as engineering goods, petroleum products, electronic goods, pharmaceuticals, gems & jewellery, chemicals, ready-made garments, cotton yarn and fabrics, rice and marine products,” said S C Ralhan, President of FIEO.

The United States, UAE, China, the Netherlands, the U.K., Germany, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Singapore and Hong Kong remained India’s major export destinations.

Ralhan said close monitoring of geopolitical developments, maintaining smooth logistics connectivity and providing timely policy support will be essential to sustain export momentum. He added that continued diversification of markets, stronger regional trade partnerships and improved logistics efficiency would help India mitigate global disruptions and maintain export growth.

The escalating conflict in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel and Iran has added to global trade uncertainty. Disruptions in key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, have forced vessels to reroute, increasing freight costs, insurance premiums and transit times, putting additional pressure on exporters. (Source: IANS)