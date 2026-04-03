Indian Markets Log Sixth Straight Weekly Loss as West Asia Tensions Weigh on Sentiment

MUMBAI, India — Indian equity markets extended their losing streak for a sixth consecutive week, pressured by escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and volatility in currency markets during a shortened trading week.

Benchmark indices closed lower on a weekly basis, with the Sensex ending Thursday at 73,319.55, down 263.67 points, or 0.35 percent, from the previous Friday’s close. The Nifty 50 settled at 22,713.10, declining 106.50 points, or 0.46 percent.

Markets saw sharp swings in the final session of the week after U.S. President Donald Trump warned of potential military strikes on Iran within the next two to three weeks, raising concerns about further escalation in the region. Both indices fell steeply in early trading — with the Nifty dropping more than 500 points and the Sensex losing over 1,500 points — before recovering some ground by the close.

Among Nifty 50 stocks, HDFC Life Insurance, Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, NTPC, and Cipla emerged as the biggest laggards for the week.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap 150 index underperformed, falling 0.6 percent week over week. In contrast, the BSE Smallcap 250 index bucked the trend, rising 0.8 percent.

Sector-wise, real estate, healthcare, and banking stocks posted gains of about 3 percent, 2.7 percent, and 1 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, metal, power, and consumer durables stocks were among the worst performers, each declining more than 2 percent.

Analysts said market volatility is likely to persist, with investor sentiment closely tied to developments in the West Asia conflict. Uncertainty over the U.S. response and the possibility of military action have kept investors cautious, though some room for diplomacy remains.

Any signs of de-escalation could ease pressure on markets by stabilizing crude oil prices and currency movements, analysts said. Conversely, further escalation may sustain risk aversion and weigh on foreign investment flows.

Brent crude prices have remained elevated near $107 per barrel, adding to inflationary concerns.

Looking ahead, markets are expected to react to several key events in the coming week, including the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision, minutes from the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting due April 8, and the start of the fourth-quarter earnings season for fiscal year 2026.

Trading was shortened this week due to the Good Friday holiday, with stock exchanges set to remain closed on Friday. (Source: IANS)