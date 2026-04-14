Indian Stock Markets Closed for Ambedkar Jayanti

MUMBAI, India — Indian stock markets remained closed Tuesday in observance of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti, marking the second trading holiday of the current financial year and for the month of April.

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) suspended trading across equity, equity derivatives, and currency segments for the day.

In commodities trading, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) was closed during the morning session but is scheduled to reopen for evening trading between 5 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), however, remained shut for both morning and evening sessions.

Trading across all major exchanges is set to resume Wednesday, April 15.

In the previous session, benchmark indices ended lower, with the 30-share index falling 0.91 percent to close at 76,847, while the 50-share index declined 0.86 percent to settle at 23,842.

According to the 2026 holiday calendar, the next stock market closure will be observed on May 1 for Maharashtra Day, followed by another holiday on May 28 for Eid al-Adha.

Earlier this year, markets were closed for several holidays in March, including Holi, Ram Navami, and Mahavir Jayanti.

The government also declared April 14 a public holiday for all central government offices to mark Ambedkar Jayanti.

Global markets, meanwhile, traded higher. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose more than 2 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained about 0.5 percent, and South Korea’s KOSPI climbed roughly 3 percent.

In the United States, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed more than 1 percent higher in the previous session.

Oil prices moved lower, with Brent crude trading around $98.27 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude down nearly 2 percent at $97.24. (Source: IANS)