Mastek Q4 Profit Slips Sequentially, Board Declares Rs 16 Dividend

MUMBAI — IT services firm Mastek reported a slight decline in profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2026, even as revenue posted modest growth and the company announced a final dividend for the fiscal year.

Consolidated net profit fell 2 percent sequentially to Rs 106.15 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 108.35 crore in the previous quarter, according to a stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations rose 3.6 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 938 crore, up from Rs 905.68 crore in the December quarter.

Operating performance showed some pressure, with earnings before interest and tax declining 1 percent to Rs 132.28 crore from Rs 134.13 crore. Margins also narrowed to 14.1 percent from 14.8 percent in the previous quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, however, the company posted strong growth. Profit after tax increased 23.6 percent from Rs 81.07 crore in the same quarter last year.

For the full financial year 2025-26, Mastek reported profit after tax of Rs 404 crore, up from Rs 375.83 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company’s board recommended a final dividend of Rs 16 per equity share for the year.

Shares of Mastek ended 2.85 percent higher at Rs 1,746 ahead of the earnings announcement, outperforming the broader market. The benchmark Nifty index gained 0.65 percent during the session.

The stock has rallied 10.45 percent over the past week and nearly 19.91 percent over the past month. However, it remains under pressure over a longer period, down 17.03 percent so far this year and 24.84 percent over the past 12 months.

Mastek provides IT services and enterprise AI solutions, focusing on digital and cloud transformation, including Oracle Cloud and Salesforce offerings. The Mumbai-headquartered company serves more than 400 clients across over 40 countries, with a strong presence in the United Kingdom and North America. (Source: IANS)