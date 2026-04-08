Musk Seeks Removal of OpenAI Leaders as Legal Battle Over Company Structure Intensifies

NEW DELHI — Elon Musk is seeking the removal of OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman and President Greg Brockman as part of an escalating legal battle over the artificial intelligence company’s shift toward a for-profit model, according to reports and court filings.

In a filing submitted Tuesday, Musk said his lawsuit aims to reverse OpenAI’s restructuring and restore the organization to its original status as a nonprofit research entity.

He also requested that any damages awarded in the case be directed to OpenAI’s charitable arm, arguing that the legal action is intended to prevent a public-interest organization from being subordinated to private, profit-driven interests.

Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI, has sued both the company and Microsoft, alleging they deviated from OpenAI’s founding mission after securing billions of dollars in funding and moving toward a commercial structure. He has previously indicated potential damages in the case could reach as high as $134 billion.

OpenAI has strongly rejected the claims, describing the lawsuit as a “harassment campaign” driven by “ego and jealousy” and intended to hinder a competitor.

The dispute marks a sharp escalation in tensions between Musk and OpenAI leadership. Earlier this week, the company’s chief strategy officer, Jason Kwon, urged attorneys general in California and Delaware to investigate Musk for alleged anti-competitive behavior.

Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but left its board in 2018. He later launched a rival artificial intelligence company, xAI, in 2023.

Earlier this year, OpenAI also rejected Musk’s unsolicited $97.4 billion bid to acquire assets of the nonprofit entity that controls the company. The organization has continued to pursue restructuring plans aimed at raising additional capital and potentially going public.

Separately, concerns are growing in Washington over the rapid rise of Chinese artificial intelligence models. According to a recent report, China’s share of global AI workloads surged from about 1 percent in late 2024 to nearly 30 percent by the end of 2025, raising questions about national security, supply chains, and economic competitiveness. (Source: IANS)