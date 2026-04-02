Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains for Second Day as IT Stocks Lead Rally

MUMBAI — Indian benchmark indices extended their gains for a second straight session on Thursday, recovering from early losses to close higher, supported by strong performance in IT stocks and a firmer rupee.

The Nifty 50 rose 33.70 points, or 0.15 percent, to settle at 22,713.10, while the Sensex gained 185.23 points, or 0.25 percent, to close at 73,319.55.

IT stocks led the market higher, with HCLTech and Tech Mahindra among the top gainers on the Nifty. Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services also contributed to the upward momentum, reflecting renewed buying interest in the sector.

Among other gainers in the 30-share Sensex were HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, and Titan Company.

Broader markets, however, underperformed the benchmarks. The Nifty MidCap index ended 0.30 percent lower, while the Nifty SmallCap index declined 0.50 percent, though both recovered from steeper intraday losses.

Sectorally, IT and real estate stocks outperformed, while construction-related and pharmaceutical stocks faced selling pressure and ended among the worst performers.

Analysts said the strengthening of the Indian rupee supported investor sentiment during the session.

“The recovery suggests that markets are attempting to find a near-term base, supported by tactical buying rather than strong directional conviction,” a market expert said.

On the technical front, analysts noted that the 22,200–22,180 range has emerged as a strong support zone for the Nifty. Sustaining above this level could support a short-term recovery, while the 22,700–22,800 range remains a key resistance band where selling pressure has previously been observed.

Markets will remain closed on Friday on account of Good Friday. (Source: IANS)