Bajaj Electricals Posts Fourth-Quarter Loss as Revenue Falls

MUMBAI — Bajaj Electricals Ltd. reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 67.5 crore for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, compared with a net profit of Rs 59.1 crore a year earlier, as weaker operating performance and an exceptional loss weighed on results.

Revenue from operations fell 2.1% to Rs 1,239.5 crore in the March quarter from Rs 1,265.5 crore in the same period last year, according to a stock exchange filing.

The company’s EBITDA declined 28.9% to Rs 75.2 crore from Rs 105.8 crore a year earlier. Its EBITDA margin narrowed to 6.1% from 8.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Bajaj Electricals reported an exceptional loss of Rs 55.58 crore during the quarter, compared with an exceptional gain of Rs 21.37 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Despite the weaker quarterly results, the company’s board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 for fiscal 2026. The payout, equal to 150%, is unchanged from the previous financial year.

The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s 87th annual general meeting and is expected to be paid on or after Aug. 6, 2026.

The board also approved a proposal to seek shareholder authorization to raise or borrow up to Rs 500 crore through securities, including unsecured non-convertible debentures and commercial papers. The fundraising could be carried out in one or more tranches depending on market conditions.

Separately, Bajaj Electricals said Ashween Anand will become chief financial officer effective May 16, 2026.

Shares of Bajaj Electricals closed 0.42% higher at Rs 391.30 on the National Stock Exchange of India on Friday, ahead of the earnings announcement. (Source: IANS)