Biocon Profit Falls 56.8% in Fourth Quarter

MUMBAI, India — Biocon Limited reported a 56.8% year-over-year decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, as exceptional expenses weighed on the biotechnology company’s earnings.

The company posted consolidated net profit of Rs 198.6 crore for the quarter, down from Rs 459.4 crore in the same period a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue increased despite the profit decline. Biocon’s consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,516.6 crore in the January-to-March quarter, compared with Rs 4,417 crore in the year-earlier period.

Total expenses rose to Rs 4,241.2 crore from Rs 3,987.5 crore a year earlier. Biocon said the quarter included an exceptional item outgo of Rs 80.4 crore under several categories, including an impact related to implementation of the new labor code.

For the full 2025-26 financial year, Biocon’s consolidated net profit dropped to Rs 368.8 crore from Rs 1,429.4 crore in FY25.

Annual consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 16,927 crore from Rs 15,261.7 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said the company ended FY26 on a strong note despite a challenging geopolitical environment.

“This performance reflects the resilience of our business and disciplined execution through a pivotal year of integration,” she said.

Biocon also announced leadership changes. Shreehas Tambe took over as CEO and managing director on April 1, 2026, while Kedar Upadhye was appointed chief financial officer.

The company’s board recommended a final dividend of 50 paise per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. (Source: IANS)