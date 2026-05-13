Cipla Q4 Profit Falls 55% on Impairment Charge

MUMBAI — Cipla reported a 54.6% decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, as an impairment charge weighed on earnings and revenue slipped from a year earlier.

The pharmaceutical company said Wednesday that net profit for the January-March quarter fell to Rs 554.64 crore, compared with Rs 1,221.84 crore in the same period a year earlier, according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 6,541.20 crore, down 2.8% from Rs 6,729.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2025.

Cipla’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 38% to Rs 955 crore, compared with Rs 1,537.6 crore a year earlier. EBITDA margin narrowed to 14.6% from 22.8%.

The company said it recorded an impairment charge of Rs 42.02 crore during the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, related to associates, citing changes in certain business conditions and market dynamics.

Excluding the impairment impact, Cipla said quarterly EBITDA would have been Rs 997 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 15.2%.

Cipla’s board recommended a final dividend of Rs 13 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s annual general meeting and will be paid within 30 days of the AGM.

The company set June 5, 2026, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the final dividend.

Cipla shares traded higher after the earnings announcement. At 1:34 p.m., the stock was up 3.7% at Rs 1,340.70 on the NSE. (Source: IANS)