Hindustan Copper Reports 97% Jump in Annual Profit

NEW DELHI — Hindustan Copper Ltd. reported a 97% increase in profit after tax for fiscal 2026, helped by stronger revenue, higher production and improved margins, the Ministry of Mines said Friday.

The state-owned mining company posted profit after tax of Rs 920.67 crore for the year ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 468.53 crore in fiscal 2025.

Profit before tax rose 95% to Rs 1,232.73 crore from Rs 633.51 crore a year earlier, marking the highest annual pretax profit in the company’s history, according to the ministry.

Hindustan Copper also recorded its highest-ever revenue from operations, reaching Rs 3,077.92 crore in fiscal 2026. That represented a 49% increase from Rs 2,070.96 crore in the previous financial year.

The results were approved by the company’s board of directors at a meeting in Kolkata on Friday. The board also recommended a final dividend for the year, subject to shareholder approval. The proposed payout would be in addition to an interim dividend already paid in March.

The company’s EBITDA margin rose to 48.7% in fiscal 2026 from 37.97% a year earlier.

Hindustan Copper produced 3.67 million tonnes of ore during the year, up 6% from fiscal 2025. Metal-in-concentrate production rose 9% to 27,421 tonnes, while sales of copper metal-in-concentrate increased 12% to 27,369 tonnes.

The board also discussed expansion plans under the company’s Corporate Plan 2030, including potential funding strategies. (Source: IANS)