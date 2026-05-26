Microsoft Executive Says India-Based Founders Are Building AI for Global Markets

NEW DELHI — India-based founders are developing artificial intelligence products for global customers while working closely with partners and investors around the world, Microsoft executive Jay Parikh said Tuesday.

Parikh, executive vice president of CoreAI at Microsoft, said India’s combination of developer talent, enterprise AI adoption and digital public infrastructure has positioned the country to deploy AI at population scale.

He noted that GitHub has more than 27 million developers in India, including more than 2 million who joined the platform in 2026. Indian developers are also the second-largest contributors to open source globally, with more than 7.5 million contributions to AI-specific projects, he said.

“India didn’t lead the first wave of technological innovation — but it built one of the world’s most important developer ecosystems and turned that foundation into a global engine of scale through the IT services industry,” Parikh said in a blog post.

Parikh said Rahul Regulapati, founder and CEO of Galleri5, represents the new generation of builders in the agentic AI era. He cited Regulapati’s technical background and noted that his studio released India’s first AI-generated television series.

Indian companies are moving AI from experimentation to production faster than many companies elsewhere, Parikh said. As of November 2025, 47% of Indian enterprises had multiple generative AI use cases live in production, while another 23% were in the pilot phase, according to the post.

Parikh said India could become the world’s first large-scale AI public infrastructure market as AI converges with digital public infrastructure and intelligent systems are embedded across financial services, health care, education and other sectors.

“The next phase of AI won’t be defined by who builds the best models, but by who can deploy them at scale with trust, speed, and real-world impact. India is uniquely positioned for that shift, and increasingly, it’s where that future is taking shape,” the post said.

Parikh also cited Deloitte’s 2026 enterprise AI survey, which ranked India first among 15 countries for at-scale AI adoption. The survey found that 40% of Indian respondents reported significant or full AI use, compared with a global average of 28%. (Source: IANS)