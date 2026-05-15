Modi’s Gold Restraint Call Seen as Bid to Protect India From Global Volatility

NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for Indians to avoid buying gold for a period is being viewed as a soft attempt to reduce foreign exchange outflows as global volatility, energy prices and geopolitical tensions pressure India’s external balance.

Gold carries deep financial, cultural and religious importance in India, but the country relies heavily on imports to meet demand. Asking households to delay purchases is a way to trim foreign exchange spending without resorting to tax increases, subsidy cuts or other tougher policy measures.

Gold also remains an important part of India’s foreign exchange reserves because it provides stability, diversification and protection against currency risk. India is among the world’s top 10 countries by gold reserves.

The metal has played a role in some of India’s most difficult economic moments. In 1991, during a balance-of-payments crisis, the Reserve Bank of India airlifted about 47,000 kilograms of gold abroad to raise a $405 million emergency loan. The episode became a symbol of the country’s economic fragility at the time.

India later moved in the opposite direction. In 2009, the RBI bought 200 tonnes of gold from the International Monetary Fund to diversify reserves and strengthen confidence after the global financial crisis. The IMF said at the time that the sale represented almost half of the 403.3 tonnes approved for sale by its executive board.

India does not maintain a fixed target for gold purchases. The RBI’s decisions depend on its reserve management strategy, global market conditions and the balance between foreign currency assets and gold.

Reports suggest the RBI held about 880 to 890 tonnes of gold in early 2026, valued at more than $58 billion. Gold accounts for about 7% to 8% of India’s total foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves matter because they can support confidence during periods of market instability. Unlike currency assets, which are tied to government policies and exchange-rate swings, gold is widely viewed as a safe-haven asset and is not linked to any single country’s promise to pay.

In a severe stress event, a central bank can sell, lease or pledge gold to raise foreign currency, meet external obligations or defend the national currency. Physical gold held domestically also offers protection against sanctions risk because it cannot be frozen in the same way as some foreign currency reserves.

India’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $701.4 billion as of Jan. 16, 2026, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26, up from $668 billion at the end of March 2025. But reserves can come under pressure quickly from higher oil prices, more expensive fertilizer imports, capital outflows and a weaker rupee.

The call for restraint is therefore less a sign of immediate crisis than an effort to conserve foreign exchange during a period of uncertainty linked to West Asia tensions and rising energy costs.

Lower spending on imported fuel, travel, gold and other foreign-exchange-intensive consumption can help reduce pressure on the current account and preserve reserves. Supporters of the appeal say voluntary restraint could reduce the need for stronger interventions later.

Opposition parties have criticized Modi’s appeal as evidence of economic stress. But the broader message reflects India’s experience from 1991 to 2026: the country has built a much stronger external balance sheet, but remains exposed to global shocks that can quickly test its reserves. (Source: IANS)