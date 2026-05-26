Tata Sons Board Reviews Loss-Making Ventures Ahead of June 12 Meeting

MUMBAI — Tata Sons held a lengthy board meeting at Bombay House in Mumbai on Tuesday to review the financial performance, future outlook and strategic direction of several loss-making group businesses, according to reports.

The nearly six-and-a-half-hour meeting, which ran from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a lunch break, was described by sources as an “involved interaction.” Several group chief executives made detailed presentations to the board on their respective businesses.

The meeting focused on new-age and capital-intensive ventures, including Air India, Tata Digital and Tata Electronics, amid growing engagement between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts.

Reports said the board did not discuss a possible listing of Tata Sons or the continuation of N. Chandrasekaran for a third term as executive chairman. Both matters are expected to come up at the next board meeting, scheduled for June 12.

Tuesday’s special review session was reportedly called after concerns raised earlier by Noel Tata, who also serves as a nominee director on the Tata Sons board.

At a Feb. 24 board meeting, Noel Tata is understood to have questioned the profitability and long-term viability of businesses such as Air India, Tata Digital and Tata Electronics.

Those concerns were reportedly tied to discussions around Chandrasekaran’s proposed third five-year term, which would begin in February 2027. Tata Trusts had already passed a resolution in July 2025 supporting his continuation.

Senior executives who attended Tuesday’s meeting included Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, Tata Electronics CEO Randhir Thakur and Tata Digital CEO Sajith Sivanandan. They answered questions on business performance, profitability and future strategy.

Reports said Noel Tata appeared satisfied with the presentations and explanations, though he is believed to have sought additional clarification on parts of the group’s new-age and capital-intensive businesses.

Additional review meetings involving Tata group companies may be held in the coming months.

Neither Tata Sons nor Tata Trusts commented publicly on the board meeting. (Source: IANS)