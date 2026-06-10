Google Gemini Hit by Service Disruption as Users Report Unresponsiveness

New Delhi — Google’s AI chatbot Gemini experienced a service disruption Wednesday, with users reporting that the platform became unresponsive across mobile apps and web interfaces.

According to outage tracking platform Downdetector, user reports rose sharply in the afternoon, reaching the hundreds. The complaints appeared to first affect the app experience, followed by issues with the website, automation tools and workflows.

Gemini is integrated across Google Search, Google Workspace, Google One and Google Cloud, making disruptions potentially significant for users who rely on the service across Google’s ecosystem.

Users reported error codes including 1052 and 1076, along with system lockups and unresponsiveness across multiple devices despite stable internet connections.

Google had not issued an official statement acknowledging the outage or provided a timeline for a fix. It was not immediately clear whether the disruption was caused by server downtime, backend updates or network issues.

The sharp increase in reports suggested the disruption was abrupt rather than gradual. It was also unclear whether the outage was global or limited to specific regions.

The disruption came after Google recently unveiled Gemini Omni, a new multimodal AI model that allows users to create and edit videos using text, images, audio and video prompts. The company has described the model as a step toward making Gemini a more fully creative AI platform capable of understanding and generating multiple forms of media.

With Gemini Omni, users can upload photos, drawings, existing videos, voice references or written prompts, which the AI can combine to create a video. Google has also said image editing can be done through conversation, allowing users to describe the changes they want in simple language.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently said more than 8.5 million developers are building applications and experiences each month using the company’s artificial intelligence models. (Source: IANS)