Modi-Trump Meeting Fuels Optimism Among Business, Community Leaders on India-U.S. Ties

Washington — Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France has strengthened optimism about the future of India-U.S. relations, with business and community leaders pointing to progress on trade, defense and regional security.

Mukesh Aghi, president of the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum, said the meeting between the two leaders “signalled a pathway to progress.”

“The overarching tone remains positive that both Washington and New Delhi are channelling their best efforts to negotiate the ‘final touches’ of the trade deal which has undergone multiple rounds of negotiations at the ministerial and bureaucratic level for over a year now,” Aghi said.

He added that Trump had agreed to visit India in the near future, calling it “a positive sign after the Quad meeting in New Delhi was restricted to the Foreign Minister’s level.”

Speaking alongside Modi, Trump emphasized his relationship with the Prime Minister and the expanding economic partnership between the two countries.

“He’s spending a lot of money in the United States, so we appreciate that – jobs. I just want to say he’s been my friend for a long time now, and we’ve always had a great relationship,” Trump said.

Defense cooperation also featured prominently in reactions to the meeting.

“Defence remains a key issue as well, given the priorities of the Indo-Pacific for both the US and India,” Aghi said.

He said both countries continue to emphasize maritime security and freedom of navigation.

“Both democracies underscore freedom of navigation, after the unfortunate attack on Indian sailors in the Gulf of Oman,” he said.

Trump also drew attention for his remarks on America’s commitment to India under Modi’s leadership.

“If anybody attacks that man, we’re going to be there. Now if there’s a new leader, I’m not sure about it,” Trump said.

“If they’re attacked and he’s the leader, we’re going to be there to help,” he added.

Community leader Jasdip Singh Jassee of Sikhs of America welcomed the tone of the meeting, saying Trump’s remarks reflected the strength of the India-U.S. partnership and would be appreciated by many Indian Americans who value close ties between the two democracies.

“President Trump’s remarks about Prime Minister Modi underscore the personal trust and friendship that have helped advance cooperation between the two democracies. His comments on standing with India in times of need will be welcomed by many Indian Americans and members of the Sikh community who value a strong and stable partnership between the two nations,” Jassee said.

“We are encouraged by the positive momentum towards a trade agreement, stronger defence cooperation and enhanced engagement in the Indo-Pacific. Progress on these issues will benefit both countries and create new opportunities for economic growth and innovation,” he said. (Source: IANS)