TCS to Take $70 Million Charge After U.S. Supreme Court Declines Case Review

New Delhi — Tata Consultancy Services said Tuesday that it will make an additional provision of $70 million after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review a lower court ruling in its long-running legal dispute with Computer Sciences Corporation, now known as DXC Technology.

In a regulatory filing, the IT services major said the Supreme Court denied its petition for a writ of certiorari seeking review of a June 15 judgment by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

The decision marks another setback for TCS in the litigation involving DXC Technology.

TCS said it had already made a provision of $150 million related to the matter in its accounts in line with applicable accounting standards. Following the Supreme Court’s decision, the company will now make an additional provision of $70 million toward damages, interest and legal costs.

The amount will be recorded as a one-time exceptional expense in the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27.

The company had previously updated investors on the case through regulatory filings in June 2024 and November 2025.

Earlier, the Fifth Circuit upheld a damages award of $194.2 million and ruled in favor of CSC in the long-running trade secrets dispute.

TCS did not provide additional details on the financial impact beyond the provision to be recognized in the June quarter.

Shares of TCS were trading more than 2 percent higher at Rs 2,208.50 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday. The stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,539.45 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,110.00 on the exchange. (Source: IANS)