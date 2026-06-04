ThynkTech India CEO Arrested After Abrupt Closure Leaves More Than 700 Jobless

NEW DELHI — More than 700 employees of Pune-based IT company ThynkTech India have been left without jobs after the firm allegedly shut down operations abruptly, leaving staff locked out of offices and struggling to recover pending salaries and deposits, according to multiple reports.

Police have arrested the company’s CEO, Harshal Thakre, as part of an expanding investigation into alleged financial irregularities and cheating linked to the sudden closure of ThynkTech India, located in Pune’s Hinjewadi IT hub.

The case initially came to light after a complaint was filed by a 25-year-old intern, prompting police to launch a wider investigation into the company’s finances and operations.

Officials said more than 30 additional employees and interns have since approached police with similar complaints. The allegations include unpaid salaries, withheld stipends and failure to return money collected from workers.

Employees alleged that the company ceased operations abruptly in April without prior communication. Many said they arrived at the office only to find it shut and company representatives unreachable.

Investigators have also booked the company’s head of training and development and a human resources manager in connection with the case.

According to employee complaints cited in reports, the company allegedly collected security deposits of about 15,000 rupees from workers and interns, claiming the money was required for official laptops and equipment.

Staff members said salaries and stipends were initially paid on time, which helped build confidence among employees, before payments reportedly stopped in January.

Several employees also alleged that the company later issued cheques for pending salaries, but many of them bounced, raising further concerns about the firm’s financial condition before operations were suspended.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that additional financial records and transaction details are being examined as part of the probe. (Source: IANS)