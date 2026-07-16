Apple Offers Free AirPods and Apple Pencil With Eligible Mac and iPad Purchases in India

New Delhi–Apple has launched its 2026 Back to School promotion in India, offering complimentary accessories with eligible Mac and iPad purchases for students, parents and educators.

The promotion runs from July 16 through Aug. 27, the company said.

Eligible college students, parents purchasing for students and educators can receive accessories such as AirPods, an Apple Pencil or AirTags when buying qualifying devices.

The offer is available in addition to Apple’s year-round education discounts on products including Mac, iPad and Apple Watch.

Customers purchasing an eligible MacBook Air or MacBook Pro can choose AirPods 4 or a four-pack of AirTags at no additional cost. Buyers of an eligible iPad Air or iPad Pro can receive an Apple Pencil Pro for free.

Customers may also pay to upgrade to other accessories. Mac buyers can choose AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation for 5,000 rupees or AirPods Pro 3 for 13,000 rupees.

For qualifying iPad purchases, upgrade options include a four-pack of AirTags or AirPods 4 for 2,000 rupees, AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation for 7,000 rupees, or AirPods Pro 3 for 15,000 rupees.

Eligible accessories can be personalized with free engraving when ordered through the Apple Store Online or Apple Store app.

Students, parents and educators can verify their eligibility through UNiDAYS or at an Apple retail store, the company said.

Apple has also continued to expand its manufacturing presence in India. The company increased iPhone production in the country by about 53% in 2025, assembling approximately 55 million units compared with 36 million a year earlier.

India’s share of Apple’s global iPhone production has risen as the company diversifies manufacturing beyond China, supported in part by government production-linked incentives. (Source: IANS)