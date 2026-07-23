DRDO Develops India’s First Indigenous 350-Kilogram-Thrust Turbojet Engine

New Delhi–India has developed its first indigenous expendable turbojet engine in the 350-kilogram-thrust class, marking a significant advance in the country’s domestic aerospace and defense capabilities.

The engine was designed by the Gas Turbine Research Establishment, a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation, and manufactured and assembled by Hyderabad-based Azad Engineering.

The completed engine was delivered to GTRE on July 22, according to the Ministry of Defence.

GTRE selected Azad Engineering as its industry partner for the project. The ministry said the delivery followed years of precision engineering, advanced manufacturing and collaboration between India’s scientific and industrial sectors.

Jet engine technology is controlled by only a small number of countries because it requires highly advanced metallurgy, precise manufacturing and strict quality standards, the ministry said.

The successful development of the engine demonstrates the Indian defense industry’s growing ability to manufacture sophisticated propulsion systems based on domestic designs, according to the ministry.

Azad Engineering CEO Rakesh Chopdar formally handed over the engine to Dr. K. Rajalakshmi Menon, Distinguished Scientist and Director General of Aeronautical Systems, and Dr. S.V. Ramanamurty, Outstanding Scientist and Director of GTRE.

Defence Secretary, Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and DRDO Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh congratulated GTRE and Azad Engineering on the achievement.

Singh said the partnership played an important role in turning the plan for an indigenous expendable turbojet engine into a major milestone for India’s aerospace and defense sector.

The engine is expected to strengthen domestic defense manufacturing and support India’s broader effort to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers for critical military technologies. (Source: IANS)