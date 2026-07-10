India Moves Toward AI-Ready Digital Government Services, Report Says

New Delhi — India is moving from basic digitization toward more integrated, accessible and AI-ready citizen services, according to a new report from Adobe.

The report gave India a Digital Government Index score of 58.2, saying the country’s digital government journey has entered a new phase focused not only on digitizing services but also on making them more intuitive, accessible and ready for artificial intelligence.

“By improving discoverability, personalisation and content quality, ministries can deliver better citizen experiences while ensuring trusted government information remains visible in an AI-first world,” said Venu Juvvala, head of Adobe India’s Customer Experience Orchestration business.

India’s digital transformation continues to be shaped by initiatives such as Digital India, India Stack and Gati Shakti, the report said.

While progress varies across ministries, the report found that mobile experience improved 1.1%, reflecting India’s mobile-first approach and the growing use of platforms such as UMANG and DigiLocker.

Customer experience fell 3.7%, pointing to opportunities to improve accessibility, readability and overall usability.

Digital self-service was the strongest category, scoring 62.2, up 2%, driven mainly by improvements in multilingual access and language translation.

Adobe’s 2025 Digital Government Index for India evaluated government websites across customer experience, site performance and digital self-service. It also introduced new assessments of AI readiness and personalization capabilities.

The study, which combined user testing, third-party technical audits and content reviews, found that accessibility fell 4.1% and readability dropped 23.7%, underscoring the need to simplify content and improve structure.

AI readiness among the assessed ministries scored between 51.1 and 73.1.

Official government websites showed strong trust and authority, the report said, adding that improvements in technical structure and discoverability could help ensure reliable public information remains visible in AI-powered search and digital assistants.

The report also highlighted Indian Railways’ integration of Bhashini, the national AI-powered language platform, to support conversational chatbots that help citizens navigate services and inquiries across Indian languages. (Source: IANS)