Maruti Suzuki India Q1 Profit Falls 9.1% as Costs Rise

Mumbai– Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. reported a 9.1% year-over-year decline in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, as higher raw material and operating costs weighed on profitability.

The country’s largest automaker posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,447 crore for the quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs 3,792 crore in the same period a year earlier, according to a stock exchange filing.

Net profit fell 5.8% from Rs 3,659 crore in the preceding quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 36% year over year to Rs 52,469 crore from Rs 38,605 crore, driven by higher domestic vehicle sales and exports.

Operating performance remained under pressure, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization totaling Rs 4,313 crore. The EBITDA margin narrowed to 8.9% from 11.6% a year earlier.

Total expenses increased 40.5% to Rs 50,000 crore, outpacing revenue growth. Raw material costs climbed 45.9% to Rs 32,013 crore, while employee benefit expenses rose 20.3% and other operating expenses increased 17.7%.

Maruti Suzuki recorded strong sales growth across major vehicle categories. Domestic sales of small cars increased 34.1%, while sport utility vehicle sales rose 44.6%.

Exports grew 28.6% from the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company’s share of the domestic automobile market expanded by 2.3 percentage points to 41.2%, supported by higher production following the commissioning of its second manufacturing plant in Kharkhoda.

Maruti Suzuki’s board also approved four compressed biogas projects in the first phase of a clean energy expansion plan. The projects will involve a combined investment of Rs 561 crore.

The company said it will consider adding further compressed biogas manufacturing capacity based on the performance and experience of the initial projects. (Source: IANS)