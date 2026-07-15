More Than Half of AI-Exposed Workers Report Stagnant or Falling Pay

New Delhi–Employers in India are offering substantial salary premiums to attract workers with artificial intelligence skills, but more than half of employees already exposed to AI report stagnant or declining pay, according to a report from Indeed.

The report found that 66 percent of employers said they offer significant salary premiums for AI-skilled positions. However, 54 percent of workers whose jobs involve AI said they had not benefited from those higher wages.

More than 40 percent of organizations said AI-related positions command salary premiums of 11 percent to 30 percent compared with non-AI roles. Another 26 percent reported offering premiums of 31 percent to 50 percent.

Among professionals who use AI in their daily work, 36 percent reported no change in their compensation, while 18 percent said their overall earnings had declined. Only a small share received increases comparable to the higher salary premiums advertised in the external job market.

The findings suggest that companies are paying more to recruit new workers with AI expertise while internal compensation and appraisal systems have been slower to reward existing employees who develop those skills.

Sashi Kumar, Managing Director of Indeed India, said recruiting AI talent represents only part of the challenge and that companies must also retain and motivate employees who acquire AI skills internally.

“This disconnect creates a dual vulnerability for organisations, sparking job insecurity while accelerating the attrition of senior institutional talent. Winning the AI transition requires organisations to align their internal appraisal models with the real-world value their upskilled employees are generating,” Kumar said.

Only 11 percent of respondents said AI had completely transformed their jobs, while 65 percent reported moderate or incremental changes. About 24 percent said AI had not yet changed the way they work.

AI is also influencing career decisions. More than 51 percent of respondents said the technology had affected the types of jobs they apply for or hope to pursue.

Nearly 40 percent of employers now prioritize demonstrated AI skills and certifications over formal university degrees when hiring for AI-related positions. Only 9 percent said they continue to prioritize an academic degree alone. (Source: IANS)