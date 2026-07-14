Singapore High Court Rejects Byju Raveendran’s Bid to Suspend Six-Month Jail Sentence

New Delhi–The Singapore High Court has rejected Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran’s request to suspend a six-month jail sentence for contempt of court, delivering another legal setback to the embattled education technology entrepreneur.

The decision effectively prevents Raveendran from returning to Singapore unless he is prepared to serve the prison term or secures further legal relief.

The sentence was imposed in May after a court found him in contempt for allegedly failing to comply with several orders requiring the disclosure of his assets. A temporary stay was granted last month while he pursued an appeal.

J. Michael McNutt, a lawyer at Lazareff Le Bars representing Raveendran, said his client continues to deny violating any court order.

“Raveendran maintains that he did not breach any court order, intentionally or otherwise, and will continue to pursue every lawful remedy through the proper legal process,” McNutt said in a statement.

The court had also ordered Raveendran to surrender to authorities, pay S$90,000 in legal costs and provide documents establishing his ownership of Beeaar Investco Pte, an entity that held shares in a related company.

The Singapore proceedings were initiated by a subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority, which invested in Byju’s while the company was undergoing restructuring and large-scale layoffs.

Qatar Holdings was represented by Drew & Napier, while Byju’s Investments was represented by Fervent Chambers.

The Singapore dispute is among several legal cases involving Raveendran in multiple jurisdictions. In the United States, creditors have pursued claims connected to a defaulted $1.2 billion term loan, while investors have raised concerns about the company’s financial management and corporate governance.

Raveendran received some relief in December 2025 when a Delaware court reversed an earlier $1 billion judgment against him after reviewing additional submissions.

The court concluded that damages had not been properly determined and ordered further proceedings to assess whether compensation was owed.

Raveendran’s legal team has accused GLAS Trust and certain lenders of withholding or misrepresenting key information during the U.S. proceedings. His lawyers contend that those actions contributed to the collapse of the education technology company and the destruction of its enterprise value. (Source: IANS)