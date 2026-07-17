Tata Technologies Revenue Rises in Q1, but Profit Drops 11.5%

Mumbai — Tata Technologies reported stronger revenue and operating earnings in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, although consolidated net profit declined from the previous three-month period.

The engineering and technology services company posted a net profit of Rs 181 crore for the April-to-June quarter, down 11.5% from Rs 204 crore in the March quarter, according to a regulatory filing Friday.

Quarterly revenue climbed 5.9% to Rs 1,665 crore from Rs 1,572 crore.

Operating results improved at a faster pace. Earnings before interest and taxes increased 7.5% to Rs 221 crore, while the EBIT margin widened to 13.25% from 13.06%.

Growth was led by the company’s services division, where revenue reached Rs 1,296.9 crore. That represented an increase of 6.3% from the previous quarter and 34.6% from a year earlier.

Services revenue totaled $136.6 million in U.S. dollar terms, up 4.3% sequentially on a constant-currency basis.

Tata Technologies ended the quarter with 12,579 employees. Its employee attrition rate for the preceding 12 months was 16%.

Warren Harris, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Technologies, said momentum from the second half of fiscal 2026 carried into the June quarter and supported strong annual growth in the services segment.

“The demand environment remains constructive, reflected in healthy activity across our strategic growth areas, a robust pipeline of large opportunities, improving deal conversion, and greater visibility across key customer programmes,” Harris said.

He added that investments in artificial intelligence, cost discipline and a broader business portfolio should help the company generate double-digit organic revenue growth in fiscal 2027.

Tata Technologies is a subsidiary of Tata Motors. (Source: IANS)