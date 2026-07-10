TiE Boston Welcomes Sunita Kanchinadam as 15th President

BOSTON—TiE Boston, one of the largest organizations supporting the Massachusetts entrepreneurial ecosystem, announced that Sunita Kanchinadam has officially assumed office as the organization’s 15th President.

Kanchinadam, Managing Director at Bank of New York, began her two-year term on July 1, succeeding outgoing President Purnanand Sarma.

A long-standing leader within TiE Boston, Kanchinadam has served the organization in several key leadership roles, including Board Director, Chair of TiECon East, and Chair of TiE Women. As President, she will focus on expanding opportunities for entrepreneurs, strengthening TiE Boston’s vibrant community of founders and mentors, and advancing the organization’s mission of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship across New England.

“It is a privilege to serve as President of TiE Boston and to lead an organization that has played such an important role in empowering entrepreneurs and building meaningful connections across our innovation ecosystem,” said Kanchinadam. “TiE Boston has always been driven by the generosity of leaders who mentor, invest in, and champion the next generation of founders. I look forward to building on that legacy while creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs to learn, grow, and succeed together.”

Kanchinadam brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in financial technology and global financial services. Throughout her career, she has led large-scale business transformation initiatives, driven operational excellence, implemented innovative technology solutions, and helped global organizations achieve sustained growth and performance.

Outgoing President Purnanand Sarma said he is confident TiE Boston is well positioned for its next chapter under Kanchinadam’s leadership.

“Serving as President of TiE Boston has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my professional life,” said Sarma. “I am grateful to our members, volunteers, partners, and Board for their unwavering commitment to our mission. Sunita has been an exceptional leader within TiE Boston for many years, and I have every confidence she will continue to strengthen our community, expand our impact, and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

Yash Shah, Chair of the TiE Global Board of Trustees and former President of TiE Boston, said Kanchinadam’s experience and longstanding commitment to the organization make her exceptionally well suited to lead the chapter.

“Sunita has consistently demonstrated visionary leadership, strategic thinking, and an unwavering commitment to TiE Boston’s mission,” said Shah. “She understands both the needs of entrepreneurs and the importance of building a strong, collaborative community. I look forward to seeing TiE Boston continue to grow and thrive under her leadership.”

Prior to her current role at Bank of New York, Kanchinadam served as Managing Director – Global Securities Finance, Fund & Collateral Management Technology at State Street in Boston. Earlier in her career, she held several leadership positions at Goldman Sachs and Lehman Brothers. She is passionate about innovation and bringing new ideas to life throughout her professional career. Her intellectual curiosity and leadership have been evident both in her successful corporate career and in her many contributions to TiE Boston. She was also recognized as the New England Women of the Year for Entrepreneurship in 2023.

Kanchinadam holds a Master of Science in Computer Science from Northeastern University and a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science from Pune University.

Founded in 1997, TiE Boston connects tomorrow’s founders with today’s entrepreneurs, executives, and venture capitalists in pursuit of its mission to foster entrepreneurship. For 28 years, the organization has built an unparalleled network of successful serial entrepreneurs who are deeply engaged and committed to giving back. Through mentorship, tactical advice, educational programming, and signature events, TiE Boston supports emerging founders as they launch, scale, and sustain high-impact businesses.

TiE was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of accomplished entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals. Since its inception, TiE chapters worldwide have become vibrant platforms where entrepreneurs, industry leaders, investors, and professionals connect, collaborate, and build long-lasting relationships to advance innovation and economic growth globally. (Source: IANS)