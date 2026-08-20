Google Expands India Push With New Pixel 11 Portfolio

New Delhi — Google is stepping up its focus on India with the launch of its Pixel 11 smartphone lineup, as the country becomes an increasingly important manufacturing base for the U.S. technology giant.

Google began manufacturing select Pixel smartphones in India in August 2024 with the Pixel 8 and has since expanded local production. The company has worked with suppliers including Foxconn to manufacture newer generations of Pixel devices.

The expansion comes as reports indicate Google plans to shift some production of Pixel smartphones, smartwatches and wireless earbuds away from China beginning next year, potentially increasing India’s role in its global supply chain.

Mitul Shah, Managing Director, Devices and Services at Google India, said the company remains focused on addressing everyday needs of Indian consumers.

“Our Pixel 11 portfolio embodies this vision, bringing together purpose-built hardware, Google’s latest AI innovations and long-term value in a way that’s designed specifically around people’s everyday needs,” Shah said at the launch.

He added that Google is seeking to make Pixel devices more accessible in India through expanded financing options, a larger service network and continued investment in the Pixel ecosystem.

The new lineup includes the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The devices are powered by Google’s new Tensor G6 processor and the latest Gemini Nano model.

Google said the phones also feature upgraded cameras, more proactive Gemini assistance and a new Titan M3 security chip. The company said the Titan M3 and Tensor G6 work together to provide its most advanced security system yet for Pixel devices.

The Pixel 11 starts at Rs 89,999, while the Pixel 11 Pro is priced from Rs 1,19,999. The Pixel 11 Pro XL starts at Rs 1,34,999, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold at Rs 1,86,999.

Google also launched the Pixel Watch 5, priced from Rs 42,900 for the 41mm model and Rs 45,900 for the 45mm version. (Source: IANS)