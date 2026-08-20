Google Offers Indian College Students Free AI Plus Plan for One Year

New Delhi — Google has launched a one-year free subscription to its AI Plus plan for eligible college students in India, giving them access to enhanced artificial intelligence tools, higher usage limits and additional storage.

Under the offer, students will receive access to Gemini Omni, twice the usage limits available to non-AI subscribers, 400 GB of storage and other features at no cost for one year, Google said in a blog post.

The company is also offering a discounted bundle of Google AI Pro and YouTube Premium, with savings of up to 70% for students who want access to ad-free music and video streaming.

Alongside the subscription offer, Google is introducing new and expanded learning tools across Gemini and Google Search. Students will have access to a dedicated student hub designed to help organize their studies and use Gemini’s learning features.

A new study notebook feature will provide personalized learning support by using diagnostic quizzes to identify strengths and knowledge gaps. It can then create bite-sized study plans tailored to individual learning goals.

Google is also expanding Gemini Live to allow students to request and discuss Deep Research reports through voice conversations while on the go.

New Google Search features will let students generate interactive visuals to better understand complex concepts, take practice quizzes across subjects, including standardized tests, and learn concepts step by step using Google Lens.

Students will also be able to organize academic projects using notebooks and create custom files to streamline their studies.

Google said its education tools across Search, Gemini and YouTube are designed with safety in mind and are based on learning science, with the goal of supporting personalized learning while keeping teachers involved in the educational process.

The student offer is available in more than 140 markets where Google AI Plus is offered, subject to certain exclusions. Eligible students in India can redeem the offer through Dec. 31, 2026, subject to verification and applicable terms. (Source: IANS)