India’s Forex Reserves Jump $14.1 Billion to Top $707 Billion

Mumbai — India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $14.14 billion in the week ended Aug. 7, pushing the total above $707 billion, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India.

In rupee terms, the reserves increased by Rs 1.19 lakh crore to Rs 67.32 lakh crore during the week.

The increase was led by foreign currency assets, the largest component of the reserves, which climbed by $9.95 billion to $574.63 billion.

Gold reserves also rose sharply, increasing by nearly $4 billion to $108.74 billion.

Special Drawing Rights with the International Monetary Fund increased by $79 million to $18.75 billion, while India’s reserve position with the IMF rose by $116 million to $4.89 billion.

With the latest increase, India’s foreign exchange reserves have grown by $15.89 billion since the end of March 2026 and by $13.38 billion from a year earlier.

The higher reserves provide the country with a larger cushion against external economic shocks and can help the RBI manage volatility in the rupee and global financial markets.

India’s foreign exchange reserves include foreign currency assets, gold holdings, Special Drawing Rights and the country’s reserve position with the IMF. (Source: IANS)