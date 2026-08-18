OpenAI Launches ChatGPT for Teens With Added Safety and Learning Features

New Delhi– OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT for Teens, a new version of the service designed for users ages 13 to 17 with additional safety protections and learning-focused features.

The company said the experience is intended to help teenagers learn, think critically and use artificial intelligence more responsibly.

Users identified as being under 18, or who indicate that they are between 13 and 17, are automatically placed into the teen experience. It includes stronger default safeguards covering areas such as self-harm, violence, eating disorders, dangerous activities and sexually explicit or graphic content.

ChatGPT for Teens also includes several education-focused tools. Study Mode uses guiding questions and step-by-step assistance to encourage students to work through problems and understand concepts rather than simply receive direct answers.

OpenAI has also added Responsible Homework Reminders, which are designed to discourage students from seeking shortcuts and instead promote collaborative problem-solving. Quizzes and learning visualizations provide additional ways for teens to practice concepts and reinforce understanding.

A Study Hours feature allows teenagers or their parents to set specific periods when Study Mode will be enabled by default. The company has also introduced more frequent reminders encouraging teens to take breaks during extended use.

Parents who link their accounts with a teen’s ChatGPT account can use parental controls to manage selected settings and establish Quiet Hours. In limited high-risk situations, parents may also receive safety notifications.

OpenAI said the features are intended to give parents more control over how teenagers use ChatGPT while still allowing young users to access the service for learning and other age-appropriate activities.

The company has also launched a “Parents’ Guide to Learning with ChatGPT,” which explains the teen experience, parental controls and ways families can encourage healthy AI use at home. (Source: IANS)