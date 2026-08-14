PhysicsWallah Q1 Loss Narrows to Rs 77.6 Crore as Revenue Rises 24%

Mumbai — Edtech company PhysicsWallah reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 77.6 crore for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, narrowing from a loss of Rs 120.5 crore in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue for the June quarter rose 24.4% year over year to Rs 1,054 crore, supported by growth across its online and offline education businesses.

The company also showed improvement at the operating level, with its EBITDA loss narrowing to Rs 56.9 crore from Rs 76.3 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. PhysicsWallah, however, has yet to reach EBITDA breakeven.

The online business remained the company’s largest revenue contributor, generating Rs 548.79 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 489.90 crore from offline operations.

The online segment posted a profit of Rs 75.90 crore, while the offline business recorded a loss of Rs 27.17 crore. Other business segments reported a loss of Rs 4.50 crore.

PhysicsWallah continued to expand its footprint, operating 353 centers across India as of May 2026. Its online unique transacting user base reached 4.87 million, while offline enrollment stood at 470,000.

Higher costs continued to weigh on earnings. Depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses rose to Rs 110.67 crore, while finance costs totaled Rs 25.50 crore.

The company recorded other income of Rs 108.86 crore, but also booked a Rs 44.35 crore loss related to the remeasurement of financial instruments at fair value. Its pre-tax loss for the quarter stood at Rs 84.32 crore.

PhysicsWallah shares closed at Rs 117.60 on Aug. 14, down 0.52%, or Rs 0.62. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 119.62 and a low of Rs 115.60. (Source: IANS)