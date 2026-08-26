SpaceX Plans $100 Billion Louisiana Spaceport, More Than 11,100 Jobs

New Delhi — SpaceX plans to invest $100 billion in a large-scale launch facility in Louisiana that is expected to create more than 11,100 direct and indirect jobs over the next decade, according to Louisiana Economic Development.

The facility, to be called Starbase Louisiana, will be built in Vermilion Parish and designed as a high-frequency launch site for SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on X that the site could eventually include more than a dozen launch towers and support more than 30 Starship flights per day.

“SpaceX makes sci-fi real,” Musk said while sharing the company’s announcement.

Louisiana Economic Development said the facility is intended to support thousands of launches annually and significantly expand SpaceX’s launch capacity and access to space.

The project is expected to create about 3,000 direct jobs over the next 10 years, with an average annual salary of $92,600, according to the state agency. That would be about 192 percent above the average wage in Vermilion Parish.

The development is also projected to generate more than 8,100 indirect jobs, bringing the total number of new jobs in the Acadiana region to more than 11,100.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry welcomed the investment, calling it a major milestone for the state and saying it would strengthen Louisiana’s position in the aerospace industry.

SpaceX said the Louisiana facility will help establish a high-cadence launch capability for Starship and support the spacecraft’s future missions.

The announcement comes as SpaceX continues expanding infrastructure for Starship, its next-generation launch system designed for large-scale space transportation and future exploration missions. (Source: IANS)