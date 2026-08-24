TCS to Acquire Porsche IT Consulting Arm for $430 Million

NEW DELHI — Tata Consultancy Services will acquire MHP Management- und IT-Beratung GmbH, the management and IT consulting arm of German automaker Porsche, for an enterprise value of Rs 3,573.44 crore, the company said Monday.

The deal will also establish a five-year strategic partnership between TCS and Porsche, including the creation of a dedicated AI Mobility Centre of Excellence to develop artificial intelligence services across Porsche’s mobility value chain.

The center will focus on turning AI concepts into secure, scalable solutions aimed at improving operational resilience, speed and competitiveness across Porsche’s products and operations.

TCS said the acquisition is expected to close within three to four months, subject to regulatory approvals. The transaction will be carried out through a TCS subsidiary that will acquire 100% of MHP’s shares.

MHP generated about €742 million in revenue in 2025 and employs roughly 4,500 people.

The company specializes in automotive and industrial consulting, business transformation, artificial intelligence, SAP, manufacturing digitalization and connected mobility.

“MHP brings strong automotive and industrial consulting and implementation experience, with strengths in business transformation, AI, SAP, manufacturing digitalization, and connected mobility,” TCS said.

TCS CEO and Managing Director K. Krithivasan said the combination would bring together TCS’ expertise in AI, engineering, technology and business transformation with MHP’s automotive consulting capabilities.

“Together, we will industrialize AI at scale for Porsche, accelerating innovation across the value chain to deliver intelligent, software-defined mobility experiences of the future,” Krithivasan said.

Porsche CEO Dr. Michael Leiters said combining Porsche’s automotive expertise with TCS’ digital technology and AI capabilities would strengthen innovation, efficiency and competitiveness as the mobility industry becomes increasingly driven by software and data. (Source: IANS)