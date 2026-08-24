U.S.-India Trade Deal Nearly Finalized in Principle, Envoy Says

NEW DELHI — The proposed U.S.-India trade agreement is nearly finalized in principle, with negotiators now working through remaining legal and technical language, U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said.

Speaking at a media event in New Delhi, Gor said the broad framework of the agreement has largely been settled and that the remaining work involves revising and finalizing portions of the text.

“The trade deal is, in principle, almost everything is done,” Gor said, adding that the delay is largely due to legal and technical issues.

Gor also addressed proposed legislation in the U.S. Congress that could impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that continue purchasing Russian oil.

He said the measure has support from lawmakers in both parties but emphasized that it is not a White House initiative.

“This is not something that you have seen the White House advocate. You won’t find a clip of President Trump pushing it,” Gor said.

Acknowledging that such a measure could affect India, Gor said President Donald Trump remains focused on ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

“President from day one has been wanting to end this war between Russia and Ukraine, and he’s determined,” Gor said, calling an end to the conflict “vitally important.”

Gor also highlighted the relationship between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing it as a “deep and personal friendship.”

He said both leaders are focused on results and moving quickly on issues of mutual interest.

“They are both forward leaning, and they want action fast, and they’re results-driven. Our President has tremendous respect for the Prime Minister,” Gor said.

Gor also said Modi’s continued support for Trump during the period after the 2020 U.S. presidential election left a lasting impression on the president.

“When you’re up, when you’re in the Oval Office, everybody wants to be your friend. But when you’re out, that’s when you can really realise who your friends are. And Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a true friend to him at that time,” he said.

Gor said the trust between Trump and Modi has helped strengthen the broader relationship between the United States and India. (Source: IANS)